Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $281.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $288.00 to $281.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Moody’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $318.38.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $261.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moody’s has a one year low of $242.61 and a one year high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $63,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 30.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,483,000 after buying an additional 252,425 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 11.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.