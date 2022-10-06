Moomonster (MOO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $76,197.55

Moomonster (MOO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Moomonster has a total market cap of $76,197.55 and $14,320.00 worth of Moomonster was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moomonster has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moomonster token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145783 BTC.

About Moomonster

Moomonster launched on December 1st, 2021. Moomonster’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 tokens. Moomonster’s official Twitter account is @moomonsternft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moomonster’s official website is moo-monster.com.

Moomonster Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moomonster (MOO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Moomonster has a current supply of 170,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Moomonster is 0.0045509 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $18,391.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moo-monster.com/.”

