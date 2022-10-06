MoonBeans (BEANS) Price Hits $0.0473 on Exchanges

MoonBeans (BEANS) traded up 16,552,647,089.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, MoonBeans has traded 14,292,114,291.2% higher against the US dollar. One MoonBeans token can currently be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. MoonBeans has a market capitalization of $47,302.34 and approximately $25.75 billion worth of MoonBeans was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MoonBeans alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145762 BTC.

MoonBeans Token Profile

MoonBeans was first traded on September 6th, 2021. MoonBeans’ total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. MoonBeans’ official Twitter account is @moonbeansio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MoonBeans is moonbeans.io.

MoonBeans Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonBeans (BEANS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Moonbeam platform. MoonBeans has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MoonBeans is 0.05124851 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonbeans.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonBeans directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonBeans should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonBeans using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonBeans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonBeans and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.