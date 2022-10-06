MOONEYE Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $67,754.97 (ME)

MOONEYE (ME) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One MOONEYE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MOONEYE has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. MOONEYE has a market capitalization of $67,754.97 and $73,393.00 worth of MOONEYE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,985.23 or 0.99992209 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002098 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00051247 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063582 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00022097 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004916 BTC.

About MOONEYE

MOONEYE (CRYPTO:ME) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2022. MOONEYE’s official website is www.mooneye.pro. MOONEYE’s official message board is twitter.com/mooneye_dapp. MOONEYE’s official Twitter account is @mooneye_dapp.

MOONEYE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOONEYE (ME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MOONEYE has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MOONEYE is 0.00000007 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.mooneye.pro/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOONEYE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOONEYE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOONEYE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

