Moonie NFT (MNY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $71,190.00

Moonie NFT (MNY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Moonie NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Moonie NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonie NFT has a market cap of $411,700.00 and approximately $71,190.00 worth of Moonie NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Moonie NFT Token Profile

Moonie NFT launched on September 6th, 2021. Moonie NFT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonie NFT is https://reddit.com/r/moonienft. Moonie NFT’s official Twitter account is @moonienft. Moonie NFT’s official website is moonie.io. Moonie NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@moonienft.

Moonie NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonie NFT (MNY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Moonie NFT has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Moonie NFT is 0.00021027 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $37,682.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonie.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonie NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonie NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonie NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

