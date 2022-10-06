MoonLift Capital (MLTPX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,782.00

MoonLift Capital (MLTPX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. MoonLift Capital has a total market capitalization of $672,271.44 and approximately $11,782.00 worth of MoonLift Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonLift Capital token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MoonLift Capital has traded 69.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MoonLift Capital Token Profile

MoonLift Capital’s launch date was June 25th, 2021. MoonLift Capital’s total supply is 87,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,804,093,882 tokens. MoonLift Capital’s official message board is moonliftprotocol.medium.com. MoonLift Capital’s official Twitter account is @moonliftcapital and its Facebook page is accessible here. MoonLift Capital’s official website is moonlift.io.

MoonLift Capital Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonLift Capital (MLTPX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MoonLift Capital has a current supply of 87,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MoonLift Capital is 0.00000928 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $2,485.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonlift.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonLift Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonLift Capital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonLift Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

