Moonscape Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (MSCP)

Moonscape (MSCP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Moonscape token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonscape has a market cap of $212,356.26 and approximately $29,044.00 worth of Moonscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonscape has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonscape alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00146386 BTC.

Moonscape Profile

Moonscape’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Moonscape’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 569,291,429 tokens. Moonscape’s official message board is medium.com/seascape-network/introducing-lighthouse-project-moonscape-f99cd976666d. Moonscape’s official website is www.moonscapegame.com. Moonscape’s official Twitter account is @moonscapegame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonscape (MSCP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Moonscape has a current supply of 1,111,111,111 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Moonscape is 0.00043429 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,515.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonscapegame.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.