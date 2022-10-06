More Token (MORE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $198,372.55

More Token (MORE) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One More Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, More Token has traded down 5% against the US dollar. More Token has a total market cap of $198,372.55 and $11,189.00 worth of More Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,932.87 or 1.00002934 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00050203 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00063644 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022081 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004919 BTC.

More Token Profile

More Token (MORE) is a token. It launched on January 13th, 2022. More Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,261,929 tokens. More Token’s official Twitter account is @moremoneyfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. More Token’s official message board is moremoneyfi.medium.com. More Token’s official website is moremoney.finance.

More Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “More Token (MORE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. More Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of More Token is 0.00435064 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,131.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moremoney.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

