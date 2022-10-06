More Token Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (MORE)

More Token (MORE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. More Token has a market cap of $198,989.33 and $11,189.00 worth of More Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, More Token has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

More Token Token Profile

MORE is a token. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2022. More Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,261,929 tokens. More Token’s official message board is moremoneyfi.medium.com. More Token’s official Twitter account is @moremoneyfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for More Token is moremoney.finance.

Buying and Selling More Token

According to CryptoCompare, “More Token (MORE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. More Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of More Token is 0.00435064 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,131.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moremoney.finance/.”

