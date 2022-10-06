Morgan Stanley Cuts BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target to $17.00

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BSIG opened at $15.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $657.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.56.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 65.73% and a return on equity of 46.17%. The firm had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,039,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after purchasing an additional 47,575 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,968,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,622,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 665,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 99,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 505,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

