Morgan Stanley Lowers Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $83.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HUBG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $71.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $89.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.62. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 22.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David P. Yeager bought 141,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,489.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Phillip D. Yeager bought 28,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,311.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801 over the last ninety days. 3.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 143.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,078,000 after buying an additional 474,074 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after buying an additional 400,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after buying an additional 113,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after buying an additional 112,746 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 318.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after buying an additional 110,473 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

