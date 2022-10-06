Morgan Stanley Lowers Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $441.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $457.00 to $441.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Macquarie cut their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $413.36.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $304.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $293.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $281.69 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. American National Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $502,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.