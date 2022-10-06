Morgan Stanley Lowers Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $178.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $178.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NSC. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $273.30.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.0 %

NSC stock opened at $221.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $209.59 and a one year high of $299.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.86.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

