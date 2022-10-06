Morgan Stanley Lowers T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $114.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.40.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.5 %

TROW opened at $111.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $223.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.63 and a 200-day moving average of $124.52.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 697.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,015,000 after purchasing an additional 111,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.