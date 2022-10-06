Morgan Stanley Lowers Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $20.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Victory Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Victory Capital from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Shares of VCTR opened at $26.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 37.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

