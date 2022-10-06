Morgan Stanley Trims BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Target Price to $754.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $773.00 to $754.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $803.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $583.15 on Monday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $543.23 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $663.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $657.23. The firm has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 33.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,855,383,000 after buying an additional 138,542 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after buying an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,803,000 after buying an additional 30,163 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

