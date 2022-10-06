Morgan Stanley Trims Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Target Price to $86.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXPD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.38.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $90.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.28 and its 200 day moving average is $101.21. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 60,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,453,000 after acquiring an additional 352,575 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 50,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $2,452,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.