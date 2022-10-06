Morgan Stanley Trims Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price to $15.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IVZ. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Invesco Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

