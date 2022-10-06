Mu Continent (MU) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $266,081.55

Mu Continent (MU) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Mu Continent has traded 300.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mu Continent token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mu Continent has a total market capitalization of $266,081.55 and $46,779.00 worth of Mu Continent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00145943 BTC.

Mu Continent Profile

Mu Continent launched on July 18th, 2021. The official message board for Mu Continent is mucommunity.medium.com. Mu Continent’s official Twitter account is @muconfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mu Continent’s official website is www.mucoin.us.

Buying and Selling Mu Continent

According to CryptoCompare, “Mu Continent (MU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mu Continent has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Mu Continent is 0.00000275 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mucoin.us/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mu Continent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mu Continent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mu Continent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

