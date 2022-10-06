Multiverse Capital Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $127,964.40 (MVC)

Multiverse Capital (MVC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Multiverse Capital has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. Multiverse Capital has a total market capitalization of $127,964.40 and $14,090.00 worth of Multiverse Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiverse Capital token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,962.94 or 1.00019293 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002377 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00050601 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010021 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00063604 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022091 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Multiverse Capital Token Profile

Multiverse Capital (MVC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2021. Multiverse Capital’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,000,000,000 tokens. Multiverse Capital’s official Twitter account is @mulversecapital and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multiverse Capital’s official website is mvc.finance. The Reddit community for Multiverse Capital is https://reddit.com/r/multiversecapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Multiverse Capital Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multiverse Capital (MVC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Multiverse Capital has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Multiverse Capital is 0.00000015 USD and is up 12.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,506.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mvc.finance.”

