Muslim Coins (MUSC) Price Hits $0.0056 on Exchanges

Muslim Coins (MUSC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Muslim Coins has a market cap of $344,939.07 and approximately $14,216.00 worth of Muslim Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Muslim Coins token can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Muslim Coins has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Muslim Coins Profile

Muslim Coins’ genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Muslim Coins’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,585,880 tokens. Muslim Coins’ official Twitter account is @muslimcoins. Muslim Coins’ official website is www.muslimcoins-ico.com.

Buying and Selling Muslim Coins

According to CryptoCompare, “Muslim Coins (MUSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Muslim Coins has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Muslim Coins is 0.00560088 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,715.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.muslimcoins-ico.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Muslim Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Muslim Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Muslim Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

