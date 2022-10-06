My Master War Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29,912.21 (MAT)

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. My Master War has a market capitalization of $29,912.21 and approximately $22,492.00 worth of My Master War was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, My Master War has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One My Master War token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My Master War alerts:

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015072 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MirArc Chain (MAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00066960 BTC.

My Master War Token Profile

MAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2021. My Master War’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 tokens. My Master War’s official Twitter account is @mymasterwar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My Master War is mymasterwar.com.

My Master War Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My Master War (MAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. My Master War has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 28,317,267.6208044 in circulation. The last known price of My Master War is 0.00721977 USD and is down -4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $25,310.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mymasterwar.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My Master War directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My Master War should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My Master War using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My Master War Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My Master War and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.