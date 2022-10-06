MyRichFarm (RCH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.98 Million

MyRichFarm (RCH) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. MyRichFarm has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $10,462.00 worth of MyRichFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MyRichFarm has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MyRichFarm token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MyRichFarm Profile

MyRichFarm’s genesis date was January 18th, 2022. MyRichFarm’s total supply is 1,123,927,766 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,548,221 tokens. MyRichFarm’s official website is myrichfarm.com. The official message board for MyRichFarm is medium.com/@myrichfarm. MyRichFarm’s official Twitter account is @myrichfarm.

Buying and Selling MyRichFarm

According to CryptoCompare, “MyRichFarm (RCH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MyRichFarm has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MyRichFarm is 0.00476657 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,761.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrichfarm.com/.”

