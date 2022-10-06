Nakamoto Games (NAKA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.03 Million

Nakamoto Games (NAKA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Nakamoto Games has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $404,629.00 worth of Nakamoto Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nakamoto Games token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nakamoto Games has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145889 BTC.

Nakamoto Games Profile

Nakamoto Games’ genesis date was April 14th, 2021. Nakamoto Games’ total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 tokens. Nakamoto Games’ official Twitter account is @nakamotogames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nakamoto Games is www.nakamoto.games.

Nakamoto Games Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nakamoto Games (NAKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Nakamoto Games has a current supply of 180,000,000 with 72,360,517 in circulation. The last known price of Nakamoto Games is 0.06776453 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $480,966.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nakamoto.games/.”

