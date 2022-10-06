NASDEX (NSDX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.34 Million

NASDEX (NSDX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. NASDEX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $14,439.00 worth of NASDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NASDEX has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NASDEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

About NASDEX

NASDEX’s genesis date was September 27th, 2021. NASDEX’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. NASDEX’s official Twitter account is @nasdex_xyz. The official website for NASDEX is www.nasdex.xyz. NASDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nasdex.

NASDEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NASDEX (NSDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. NASDEX has a current supply of 60,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NASDEX is 0.02057448 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $11,453.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nasdex.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NASDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NASDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NASDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

