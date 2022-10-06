Nation3 Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.48 Million (NATION)

Nation3 (NATION) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Nation3 token can now be bought for $703.36 or 0.03511195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nation3 has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $164,351.00 worth of Nation3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nation3 has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

About Nation3

Nation3 launched on April 7th, 2022. Nation3’s total supply is 42,069 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,103 tokens. The Reddit community for Nation3 is https://reddit.com/r/nation3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nation3’s official Twitter account is @nation3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nation3’s official message board is mirror.xyz/blog.nation3.eth. The official website for Nation3 is nation3.org.

Buying and Selling Nation3

According to CryptoCompare, “Nation3 (NATION) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nation3 has a current supply of 42,069 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nation3 is 709.635193 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $146,784.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nation3.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nation3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nation3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nation3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

