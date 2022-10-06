Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63. 13,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 503,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Natura &Co Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natura &Co Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 31,181,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after buying an additional 6,056,461 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 29,266 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

