Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63. 13,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 503,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.
Natura &Co Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Natura &Co Company Profile
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
See Also
