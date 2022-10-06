Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE NAVB opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.