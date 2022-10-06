Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Trading Up 6.1 %

TSE NBLY opened at C$21.99 on Monday. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 1-year low of C$19.00 and a 1-year high of C$40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$973.76 million and a P/E ratio of 4.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.47.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Dividend Announcement

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.94%.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

