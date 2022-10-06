Nemesis (NMS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $149,956.54

Nemesis (NMS) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Nemesis token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nemesis has a total market cap of $149,956.54 and approximately $49,147.00 worth of Nemesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nemesis has traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00038560 BTC.

Cream (CRM) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lizus Payment (LIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nemesis Profile

Nemesis (CRYPTO:NMS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2021. Nemesis’ total supply is 275,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,321,249 tokens. The Reddit community for Nemesis is https://reddit.com/r/nemesis_token/comments/q7yirx/nemesis_nms/. Nemesis’ official Twitter account is @nemesistoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nemesis’ official website is www.nemesiswealthprojects.org. The official message board for Nemesis is www.facebook.com/groups/992489134632970.

Buying and Selling Nemesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Nemesis (NMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nemesis has a current supply of 275,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nemesis is 0.0006427 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nemesiswealthprojects.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nemesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nemesis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nemesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

