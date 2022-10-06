NeoNomad Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $117,832.00 (NNI)

NeoNomad (NNI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One NeoNomad token can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NeoNomad has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. NeoNomad has a market cap of $168,595.42 and approximately $117,832.00 worth of NeoNomad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NeoNomad alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

NeoNomad Profile

NeoNomad’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. NeoNomad’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,251,834 tokens. The official message board for NeoNomad is medium.com/@neonomadfinance. NeoNomad’s official Twitter account is @neonomadfinance. NeoNomad’s official website is neonomad.io. The Reddit community for NeoNomad is https://reddit.com/r/neonomadfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NeoNomad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoNomad (NNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NeoNomad has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 4,251,834 in circulation. The last known price of NeoNomad is 0.03995724 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $115,599.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://neonomad.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NeoNomad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NeoNomad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NeoNomad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NeoNomad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NeoNomad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.