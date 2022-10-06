Netswap (NETT) Trading Up 0% This Week

Netswap (NETT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Netswap has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Netswap token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001125 BTC on popular exchanges. Netswap has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $10,364.00 worth of Netswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Netswap Profile

Netswap’s launch date was December 5th, 2021. Netswap’s total supply is 16,666,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,935,144 tokens. Netswap’s official Twitter account is @netswapofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Netswap’s official website is netswap.io. The official message board for Netswap is medium.com/@netswapofficial.

Buying and Selling Netswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Netswap (NETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Metis Andromeda platform. Netswap has a current supply of 16,666,667 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Netswap is 0.22822101 USD and is up 9.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $834.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netswap.io.”

