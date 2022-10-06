New Community Luna Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $185,860.97 ($CLUNA)

New Community Luna ($CLUNA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One New Community Luna token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. New Community Luna has a total market capitalization of $185,860.97 and approximately $13,355.00 worth of New Community Luna was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, New Community Luna has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

New Community Luna Profile

New Community Luna’s genesis date was May 14th, 2022. New Community Luna’s total supply is 6,907,376,873,996 tokens. New Community Luna’s official Twitter account is @clunabsc. New Community Luna’s official website is cluna.tech. The Reddit community for New Community Luna is https://reddit.com/r/pusrwpyuax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

New Community Luna Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “New Community Luna ($CLUNA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. New Community Luna has a current supply of 6,907,376,873,996 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of New Community Luna is 0.00000003 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $72.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cluna.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New Community Luna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade New Community Luna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy New Community Luna using one of the exchanges listed above.

