New Gold (TSE:NGD) Given New C$1.40 Price Target at National Bankshares

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NGD has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday. CSFB cut their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold to a buy rating and set a C$1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$1.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$900.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$147.68 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Patrick Godin purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,500. In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Godin bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at C$49,500. Also, Director Renaud Adams bought 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,084,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,116,878.44. Insiders have acquired 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,560 in the last 90 days.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

