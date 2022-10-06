New Gold (TSE:NGD) Lifted to Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have C$1.25 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. CSFB decreased their price target on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cormark decreased their price target on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

New Gold stock opened at C$1.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.80 and a 52 week high of C$2.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$900.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.48.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$147.68 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 703,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$710,841.03. In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 703,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$710,841.03. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Godin acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,500. Insiders acquired 355,000 shares of company stock worth $338,560 over the last three months.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

