Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 11,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00.

Newmont Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $59.67. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 182.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,639,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,167 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 70.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

