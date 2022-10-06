NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $44.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $43.91 and a 12 month high of $95.04. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

