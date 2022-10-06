NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.29.
NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $44.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $43.91 and a 12 month high of $95.04. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.
NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.