NEXT (LON:NXT) PT Lowered to GBX 5,700 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,200 ($74.92) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NXT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($76.73) to GBX 5,500 ($66.46) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,100 ($97.87) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 7,262.50 ($87.75).

NEXT Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 4,723 ($57.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,950.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,119.30. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,594 ($55.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,440 ($101.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 877.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88.

NEXT Cuts Dividend

NEXT Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is 23.61%.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

