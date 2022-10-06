NextEarth (NXTT) One Day Volume Tops $11,907.00

NextEarth (NXTT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One NextEarth token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NextEarth has a total market cap of $8.47 million and $11,907.00 worth of NextEarth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NextEarth has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003239 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00144974 BTC.

NextEarth Token Profile

NextEarth was first traded on January 26th, 2022. NextEarth’s total supply is 58,332,450,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,932,450,163 tokens. NextEarth’s official Twitter account is @nextearth_. The Reddit community for NextEarth is https://reddit.com/r/nextearth. NextEarth’s official website is nextearth.io. NextEarth’s official message board is blog.nextearth.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NextEarth (NXTT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. NextEarth has a current supply of 58,332,450,163 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NextEarth is 0.00191471 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $2,969.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nextearth.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextEarth directly using U.S. dollars.

