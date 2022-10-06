NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NEX has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.73 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,950,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 116,408 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,953,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,779,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,030 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

