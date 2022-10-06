Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.21.

EFRTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

EFRTF stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

