NFTLaunch Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $735,778.93 (NFTL)

NFTLaunch (NFTL) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One NFTLaunch token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NFTLaunch has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. NFTLaunch has a market cap of $735,778.93 and approximately $13,777.00 worth of NFTLaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NFTLaunch Token Profile

NFTLaunch launched on September 3rd, 2021. NFTLaunch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NFTLaunch is medium.com/@nftlaunch. NFTLaunch’s official Twitter account is @nft_launch and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NFTLaunch is www.nftlaunch.network.

NFTLaunch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLaunch (NFTL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFTLaunch has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NFTLaunch is 0.00563553 USD and is up 4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5,104.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nftlaunch.network.”

