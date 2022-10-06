Niftify (NIFT) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

Niftify (NIFT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Niftify has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Niftify token can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Niftify has a market capitalization of $107,844.68 and $69,839.00 worth of Niftify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003289 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145624 BTC.

Niftify Profile

Niftify launched on August 30th, 2021. Niftify’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,923,411 tokens. The official website for Niftify is www.niftify.io. Niftify’s official Twitter account is @niftify_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niftify Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niftify (NIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niftify has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 11,500,769 in circulation. The last known price of Niftify is 0.00951115 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $56,059.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.niftify.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niftify using one of the exchanges listed above.

