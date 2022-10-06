Niob Finance (NIOB) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $639,325.02

Niob Finance (NIOB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Niob Finance has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Niob Finance token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Niob Finance has a total market cap of $639,325.02 and approximately $10,871.00 worth of Niob Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Niob Finance Profile

Niob Finance launched on December 20th, 2021. Niob Finance’s total supply is 36,585,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,509,972 tokens. Niob Finance’s official message board is niobfinance.medium.com. Niob Finance’s official Twitter account is @niobfinance. The Reddit community for Niob Finance is https://reddit.com/r/niob_finance/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Niob Finance is niob.finance.

Buying and Selling Niob Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Niob Finance (NIOB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Niob Finance has a current supply of 36,585,245 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Niob Finance is 0.00195934 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $348.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niob.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niob Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niob Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niob Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

