Nitro League Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $931,806.68 (NITRO)

Nitro League (NITRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Nitro League has a total market capitalization of $931,806.68 and $109,407.00 worth of Nitro League was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nitro League token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nitro League has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

About Nitro League

Nitro League was first traded on December 12th, 2021. Nitro League’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Nitro League is medium.com/nitro-league. The official website for Nitro League is nitroleague.com. Nitro League’s official Twitter account is @nitroleaguegame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nitro League

According to CryptoCompare, “Nitro League (NITRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nitro League has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nitro League is 0.02201215 USD and is up 4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,161,914.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nitroleague.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro League directly using U.S. dollars.

