NOSHIT One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,414.00 (NSH)

NOSHIT (NSH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One NOSHIT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NOSHIT has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. NOSHIT has a market capitalization of $361,042.92 and $9,414.00 worth of NOSHIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NOSHIT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

NOSHIT Token Profile

NOSHIT was first traded on November 27th, 2021. NOSHIT’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. NOSHIT’s official website is noshitcoin.io. NOSHIT’s official Twitter account is @noshitcoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NOSHIT

According to CryptoCompare, “NOSHIT (NSH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NOSHIT has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NOSHIT is 0 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $36,960.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://noshitcoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOSHIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOSHIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOSHIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOSHIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOSHIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.