NPICK BLOCK (NPICK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $279,647.00

NPICK BLOCK (NPICK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. NPICK BLOCK has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $279,647.00 worth of NPICK BLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NPICK BLOCK has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One NPICK BLOCK token can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

NPICK BLOCK Profile

NPICK BLOCK was first traded on May 24th, 2020. NPICK BLOCK’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,931,774 tokens. The official website for NPICK BLOCK is npickblock.io. NPICK BLOCK’s official Twitter account is @npickblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPICK BLOCK’s official message board is xangle.io/project/npick/blog.

NPICK BLOCK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NPICK BLOCK (NPICK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NPICK BLOCK has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NPICK BLOCK is 0.00615099 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $236,493.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://npickblock.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPICK BLOCK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPICK BLOCK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPICK BLOCK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

