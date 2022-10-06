NUDES 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,827.00 (NUDES)

NUDES (NUDES) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One NUDES token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NUDES has a total market cap of $9.75 million and $11,827.00 worth of NUDES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NUDES has traded up 22.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145119 BTC.

About NUDES

NUDES’s launch date was December 4th, 2021. NUDES’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. NUDES’s official Twitter account is @sendnudestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. NUDES’s official message board is medium.com/nudes-army. NUDES’s official website is nudes.army.

According to CryptoCompare, “NUDES (NUDES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NUDES has a current supply of 10,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NUDES is 0 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,089.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nudes.army/.”

