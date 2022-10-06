nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.80.

NVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $99,416.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,965 shares of company stock worth $288,632. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

nVent Electric Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in nVent Electric by 39.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 40.94%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

