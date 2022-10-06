nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.80.
NVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.
In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $99,416.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,965 shares of company stock worth $288,632. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NVT stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 40.94%.
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.
