NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,058,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $132.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

